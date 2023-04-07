Let’s give it up one time for the baddest chick — Katrina “Trina” Taylor.

Today (April 7), the Miami-born rapper stopped by NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk” to perform some of her classic hits.

One of the songs the 44-year-old artist performed on the show was her ’00s single “Da Baddest B**ch.” The track was Trina’s grand entrance as a solo artist. It was also the lead single on her debut album of the same name.

But during her appearance on “Tiny Desk,” Trina performed the classic hit with a twist. Instead of the funky, high-energy beat used on the record and accompanying video, Trina rapped the lyrics with a live band and background singers. The sound was equally entertaining as it featured a guitarist, a drummer, and three Black women serving ad-libs.

“Nann!!! NPR. NPR music. I had to invade ‘Tiny Desk’ in celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary!!! Shout out to Slip-N-Slide Records and Trick Daddy Dollars,” Trina wrote on Twitter.

Along with “Da Baddest B**ch, the Florida artist also performed “Single Again.” “This song [is] to all my single people. All my single ladies in the building. If you came here today, you ain’t got no ring on your finger. [You’re] just out here doing it on your own… I dedicate this song to you,” Trina said ahead of the performance.

In the late ’90s, Trina rose to fame and prominence after she appeared on the Trick Daddy 1998 single “Nann N**ga.” Since then, she has released multiple studio albums and was described as “the most consistent female rapper of all time” by XXL. Last year, Trina was honored with the I Am Hip Hop accolade at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

