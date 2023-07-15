/ 07.15.2023
The “Drink Champs” are back with an all-new episode featuring Akon. The hip hop veteran and business mogul sits down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to discuss Akon City in Africa, “Locked Up” going viral thanks to Styles P, signing Lady Gaga, collaborating with Jeezy on “Soul Survivor” and so much more. Watch the full interview here.
