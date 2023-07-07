Boosie Badazz is trying to expand his horizons when it comes to the music industry.

On Tuesday (July 4), the Concentration Camp rapper took to his Twitter and announced that he signed two Afrobeats artists. He also reached out to Nigerian-American superstar Davido for help. “Davido, bro, I need you to call me ASAP! I just signed the hottest DUO. Afrobeats artists, [they’re] too hard! Get my number from DaBabyDaBaby!! I NEED YOU!!” Boosie wrote. Davido saw this message a day later and quoted the post with, “Say dem go feel it!” a line from one of his hits tracks “Feel.”

Say dem go feel it ! 🌎⏳💨 https://t.co/oy4zc171Bz — Davido (@davido) July 5, 2023

Boosie has always been an advocate for the Afrobeats genre becoming global and it’s no surprise that he reached out to Davido, who has collaborated with many American music artists including Chris Brown, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Quavo, Normani, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Casanova, just to name a few.

A couple of months ago, the “Unavailable” hitmaker made history as his fourth studio album, Timeless, became the first African album to reach No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Top Albums chart. The 17-track project was released on March 31 and includes guest appearances from Morravey, Musa Keys, Dexta Daps, Fave, The Cavemen., Angélique Kidjo, Skepta, Asake, Logos Olori, and Focalistic. Following the release, Davido also broke several other records like the biggest first-day streams in the history of Audiomack, the album peaking at No. 37 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and also peaking at No. 2 on Billboard’s U.S. World Albums chart.

We believe in God 🌎❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/lPXI4ba3KW — Davido (@davido) April 5, 2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Davido is currently on his “Timeless Tour” in North America to support the album. He started off in Washington, D.C. last Saturday (July 1) and will continue to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, and Atlanta. Tickets to see him perform in your city can be found on his official website.