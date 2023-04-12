Photo: Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Shlomi Pinto / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

This summer, one of the biggest festivals is back for its annual series with some of the biggest names in the game. Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky have been tapped to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami.

The lineup for Rolling Loud Miami was released today (April 12). The three-day event will take place on the second to last weekend in July. On Friday, July 21, Carti will headline with Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and more performing. Saturday, July 22 will see Scott as the main act, and the City Girls, GloRilla and Coi Leray are among the talent to keep the crowd rocking. The show closes out on Sunday, July 23 as Rocky drives the concert home with Bryson Tiller, Offset, Lil Tjay, Latto and other hitmakers.

If you think the party ends there, guess again. Kodak Black, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert are the special guests scheduled for the 2023 Rolling Loud Miami extravaganza. The concert of a lifetime will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 14) at 10 A.M. ET, and attendees must be at least 16 years old for general admission and 18 for VIP passes. Prices for the rain or shine gathering have not yet been released — but there may be a way to score your way in before tickets are available.

Just after the concert’s announcement, Rolling Loud’s official Twitter account shared a couple of important messages. “You know what to do… Let’s do some giveaways,” they said with a smiling angel emoji. A second tweet read, “[Retweet] our lineup above for a chance to win a free ticket before tickets go on sale this Friday!” Fans are already excited. “Y’all snapped,” one person wrote.

See what others are saying about the 2023 Rolling Loud Miami lineup below!

