While the upcoming play will be H.E.R.’s inaugural time working backstage, it won’t be her first on a musical set. Last year, the California native starred as Disney’s princess Belle in the live 30th-anniversary celebration of Beauty and the Beast. On IG, she opened up about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I can’t even begin to describe how grateful and how proud I am of what we’ve done. This is the kind of happiness you hope and pray for in this journey. Thank you so much to every single person on set,” H.E.R. expressed. “Thank you to my amazing castmates! Dawn, Eve, Allen, Jon, Hamish, Katie, Raj, Jamal, Lauren, Erica, Gabby, Will, all the dancers, Alyssa, Scott, ABC, done and dusted, Kim and Sam, Marina, special shout out to Jessie who hand-painted the Baybayin on my costume. There’s so many others I know I’m forgetting, but thank you to EVERYONE! You’ve pushed me, believed in me, and have shown me so much love. I am forever, forever changed by you all. It truly was a CELEBRATION!”