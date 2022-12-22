Common is officially a Broadway actor!

In a recent interview, the entertainer opened up about taking his talents to the big stage for “Between Riverside and Crazy.” “It really expresses New York. It captures New York life, human beings. No one is all good. No one is all bad,” said Common following the play’s opening on Monday (Dec. 19). “But in New York, you see the blend and integration of so many different types of people and nationalities. And it’s just natural.”

The theatrical production follows the story of an ex-cop and recent widower, Walter “Pops” Washington, portrayed by Stephen Henderson. Its storyline hones in on the short-tempered police officer who owns real estate in New York City’s Upper West Side area and uses the property to run an orphanage. Common plays his recently patrolled son named Junior. As previously reported by REVOLT, the move could put the rapper one step closer to EGOT status as he already holds Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar awards. Tonys are for distinguished achievement in American theatre.

Check out Common’s Instagram post about “Between Riverside and Crazy” below.

Common’s first Grammy came in 2002 thanks to his collaboration with Erykah Badu for the song “Love of My Life.” In 2015, the Just Wright actor took home an Oscar for the track “Glory,” which he worked on alongside John Legend for the film Selma. Lastly, his 2017 Emmy is by way of “Letter to the Free.” The musical selection was featured in Ava DuVernay’s social justice documentary 13th.

“I believe it’s going to keep growing and getting better. I think we’re going to continue to get it. I want to do my best to bring audiences also that are multicultural,” said the Chicago native of his Broadway debut. The production is a Stephen Adly Guirgis Pulitzer Prize-winning play. His fellow castmates include Henderson, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Victor Almanzar, Michael Rispoli and Rosal Colón.