Big things are on the way for Common. Today (Sept. 16), it was announced that the Chicago native will be making his Broadway debut this fall. He will star in the Stephen Adly Guirgis Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

The storyline focuses on a short-tempered former police officer who owns real estate in New York City’s Upper West Side area. He uses that property to run an orphanage. Common takes on the role of the former cop’s just paroled son, Junior. Cast members for the production include Stephen McKinley Henderson, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Victor Almanzar, Michael Rispoli and Rosal Colón.

Common appears to be gunning for EGOT status as the entertainer already holds Emmy, Grammy and Oscar awards. Tonys are for distinguished achievement in American theatre. The talented star won his first Grammy in 2002 for his collaboration with Erykah Badu, “Love of My Life.”

An Oscar followed in 2015 for his work on “Glory” with John Legend. The powerful song was featured in the film Selma, the historical drama that followed the story of civil rights leader and activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2017, Common won an Emmy for his song “Letter to the Free.” It appeared on the soundtrack for Ava DuVernay’s social justice documentary 13th. “Any time I get a chance to work with Ava DuVernay, it leads to something positive, something strong,” he told Deadline.

If all goes well, Common could be an EGOT winner very soon. Sources say only 17 entertainers have managed to earn that coveted title so far. According to the Grammys official website, he was the first rapper to win a Grammy, an Emmy and an Oscar. “Between Riverside and Crazy” will start previews on Nov. 30. The play officially opens on Dec. 19 at the Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.