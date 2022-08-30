As previously reported by REVOLT, Cincinnati police officer Rose Valentino was heard using racial slurs while on the job on April 5. The audio came from her bodycam footage. In late July, the audio was released to the public and Valentino claimed her hate speech was simply the result of her being frustrated while in traffic.

Yesterday (Aug. 29), Valentino’s employment was officially terminated by the city of Cincinnati. Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced the decision to fire the officer with a press release. “I want to be clear; this type of hateful speech will not be tolerated by anyone who works for the Cincinnati Police Department, sworn or civilian,” the chief said. Theetge continued, “Officer Valentino’s clear loss of her emotions and ready use of the racial slur tarnished her ability to work with any community member or member of the Cincinnati Police Department hurt by her hateful words.”

Cincinnati has fired Rose Valentino from the police department. She was caught on her body cam of using a racial slur, on duty and in uniform, April 5. — Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart) August 29, 2022

Valentino was heard saying, “F**king n**gers, I f**king hate them!” At the time of the incident, the Cincinnati cop reportedly became upset when cars and students at Western Hills University High School did not move out of her way quickly enough. She claimed to have reached her limit after a Black “male student walked by and gave [her] the middle finger,” according to an internal investigation.

Once the footage was released, City Manager John Curp placed Valentino on suspension pending an investigation. “Officer Valentino will not be on city streets in uniform, wearing a badge or carrying a firearm,” he said. Curp added, “I was appalled to see Officer Valentino display such hateful, angry and racist language. Our law enforcement represents all of this city, and Black Cincinnatians deserve to feel safe knowing they will be treated with mutual respect. A fair and complete process needs to play out, but someone demonstrating this behavior has no place in a world-class organization like CPD.”

Valentino had been with the Cincinnati Police Department for 14 years.