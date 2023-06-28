H.E.R. recently brought in her 26th birthday with a special surprise for music fans.
While celebrating the day (June 27), the Grammy Award-winning singer announced that her Lights On Festival was returning in September. The upcoming event will be the third edition of H.E.R.’s fest and will take place in a new California venue. Artists joining the Vallejo native at the concert include Flo, Jazmine Sullivan, Jozzy, Kiana Ledé, and more.
“So excited! My festival, Lights On Festival, is back!” the R&B songstress captioned her Instagram post. “Can’t wait to see everyone at the festival grounds at Shoreline Amphitheatre for two days on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17. Presales start Thursday (June 29)! Sign up for presale access at LightsOnFest.com!”
View this post on Instagram
As of late, H.E.R. has been wowing fans with international performances. A few days ago, the “Every Kind of Way” songstress put on a show in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France for Global Citizen. In a social media post, the talented songwriter gave a shoutout to her co-performer, who hopped on a plane afterward to attend his high school graduation.
View this post on Instagram
Before then, the “Could’ve Been” performer delighted a restaurant audience with a mini set after singing at a France Spotify event. “The show after the show,” H.E.R. wrote on IG. The Color Purple star revealed she was grabbing dinner when she asked a band if they knew “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. “Thank you, Spotify, for an amazing day. Thanks to the band for letting me jam with them. Lol.”
H.E.R. last held her festival in 2021 at the Concord Pavilion following delays due to COVID-19.
