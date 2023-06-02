Halle Bailey is solidifying her status as a worldwide superstar, achieving a level of fame very few artists have. Between her success in music and starring role in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ remake, she is in the midst of an entertainment industry takeover. Here, Bailey speaks with “REVOLT Black News” about the blockbuster film, importance of keeping her locs for the role, challenges she faced going from music to movies, and more. Check it out!