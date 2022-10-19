Back in 2016, Anderson .Paak teamed up with producer Knxwledge to form a duo named NxWorries. Together they dropped off Yes Lawd!, a well-loved project that boasted plenty of fan-favorite tracks like “Suede,” “What More Can I Say,” and “Scared Money.” Today (Oct. 19), the two have made their highly anticipated return with “Where I Go,” a brand new single that boasts an assist from H.E.R. On the song, .Paak smoothly fuses his vocals with production by Knxwledge:

She wanna know where I’ve been and who I seen, she wanna know where I’m goin’ and can we meet?/ She say I’m so terrible, but this is me, I love her from head to toe and in between/ I know we do a lot of back and forth, I know we do a lot of fast and slow/ I know I’m gon’ contradict myself, I know you gon’ ride the d**k like a pro/ I know you got a lot of faith in me, I know you put a lot of things on hold

The new release arrived with an accompanying music video directed by .Paak himself. In the clip, he surprises his co-star H.E.R. with a lavish date, which started off with a huge picnic and ended up in a fancy vineyard.

In related news, the “Make It Better” singer made major waves with Bruno Mars over the last year when they paired up as Silk Sonic. Following their immensely successful “Leave The Door Open” debut single, they went on to sweep all four categories they were nominated for at the 2022 Grammys, including the biggest wins of the night in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.

Be sure to press play on NxWorries’ brand new music video for “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R. d0wn below.