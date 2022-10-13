Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  10.13.2022

Back in 2021, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made major waves when they paired up as Silk Sonic and released their immensely successful debut single, “Leave The Door Open.” That record went on to sweep all four categories they were nominated for the following year at the Grammys, including the biggest wins of the night in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.

This year, the two decided to take a vastly different approach in regards to the 2023 Grammys ceremony. Today (Oct. 13), Silk Sonic revealed they will not submit their November 2021 album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for Grammy consideration.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said in an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” the “That’s What I Like” singer continued. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”

Nearly every song on An Evening With Silk Sonic was co-produced by Mars and D’Mile, keeping production credits to a minimum. Mars is the sole producer credited on “777” and The Stereotypes are included on “After Last Night.” As for the songwriting credits, .Paak, Mars, and D’Mile co-wrote every song on the album. Additional credits include Brody Brown, DOMi & JD Beck, James Fauntleroy, Big Sean, The Stereotypes and Thundercat.

