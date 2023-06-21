Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

H.E.R. is a generational musical talent who can put on a show almost anywhere, including at a restaurant.

On Monday (June 19), the Grammy Award-winning singer performed at Spotify’s intimate evening of music and culture during Cannes Lions in France. But that was just the beginning of the California native putting her instrumental skills on display.

Yesterday (June 20), H.E.R. revealed that after her set, she grabbed dinner and spontaneously joined a band’s performance at the restaurant. Individuals at the establishment cheered and recorded as they watched H.E.R. play the guitar. “The show after the show,” she captioned her Instagram post. “After I performed at the Spotify Cannes event, I went to get some dinner, and there was a band playing. And I asked them if they knew ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ by Lenny Kravitz, and they said yeah. I asked to play with them, and this was the result. They were very surprised.”

She continued, “Catch me at your local restaurant. Thank you, Spotify, for an amazing day. Thanks to the band for letting me jam with them. Lol.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

Along with earning her awards, the “Every Kind of Way” hitmaker’s voice has landed her opportunities on the big screen. Last year, H.E.R. starred as Belle in a live-action ABC special to honor the 30th anniversary of Disney’s 1991 Beauty and the Beast. This winter, H.E.R. will continue her emergence in TV/film with a featured role in Oprah’s reimagining of The Color Purple. It is a musical adaptation of the 1985 movie and 1982 novel.

When the trailer dropped in May, H.E.R. shared her excitement with fans on IG. “You guys have no idea how excited I am about this!” she wrote. “I’m so grateful I got to work with all these amazing people! [I] can’t wait for you to see how beautiful this is. Thank you a million times to everyone involved. This movie is an experience and a celebration. Ahhhhhhhh. Look at Squeak. It’s coming [on] Christmas Day!”

