Photo: Screenshot from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

On July 21, moviegoers will pack into theaters to see the live adaptation of Barbie, bringing one of the world’s most popular fashion dolls to life. Accompanying the film will be a matching soundtrack with a wealth of appearances from Lizzo, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, PinkPantheress, and more.

Today (June 23), fans are able to check out Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s contribution to the aforementioned compilation. Titled “Barbie World,” the RIOTUSA-produced offering borrows heavily from Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl,” creating a vibe perfect for the artists’ boastful rhymes about sex, status, and more.

Barbie ain’t nothin’ to play ’bout, he wanna play in the Playhouse, the f**k they gon’ say now? I’m washin’ these b**ches, I’m rubbin’ the stain out, like I’m ready to bend, all the fake Barbies just wanna pretend, like hold on, let me go find me a pen, look where it led, now I’ma put it to bed, she a Barbie b**ch with her Barbie clique, I keep draggin’ her, so she bald a bit, and I see the bread, I want all of it, and I want the green, so I olive it, and I throw it back, so he losin’ it, and I give the box with no shoes in it…”

The accompanying visual for “Barbie World” comes courtesy of Hannah Lux Davis and should draw nostalgia from longtime enthusiasts of Mattel’s flagship product line. Throughout the clip, Minaj and Spice live it up in a mostly pink universe, towering over dancers, riding on jet skis through the clouds, and more. Barbie doll versions of the duo pop up at the end.

Check out Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” video below. If you missed it, you can check out another collaboration from the two — the equally energetic “Princess Diana” — here.

