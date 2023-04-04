Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Earlier today (April 4), the live-action movie Barbie unveiled new posters and the official trailer featuring its star-studded cast, including Issa Rae.

In the upcoming film, Rae will star as “President Barbie,” as mentioned in her character’s picture. 

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the synopsis read, “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking dollBarbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.” It will be released only in theaters July 21, 2023!

In July 2022, Rae spoke with “TODAY” and revealed how Gerwig convinced her to do the role. At first, the California native told the outlet, “I was like, ‘This sounds crazy, but OK. Let me just read the script.'” 

And after she read it, the HOORAE founder stated that she understood Gerwig’s vision for the project. “When you read the script, you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ It’s very funny, and it’s just very specific to her,” she continued.

However, Barbie isn’t the only film Rae is featured in, in 2023. The 38-year-old actress will also portray Spider-Woman in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie. She stars alongside actors Daniel Kaluuya, Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry, and many more. 

And when Rae is not in front of the camera, she is working hard behind it. The comedian became mainstream during the success of her HBO series “Insecure,” for which she served as executive producer for every season.

After the show ended, Rae continued working on other projects under her HOORAE banner, like “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.” Unfortunately, that show ended in 2021, but now Rae has “Rap Sh!t” as it prepares for season two.

As a music fan, Rae was inspired to create and EP the HBO Max show, which follows “two estranged high school friends from outside Miami [who] reunite to form an all-female rap group, hoping to make it in the music industry,” the synopsis read. “Rap Sh!t” was renewed for a second season in September 2022. It is currently in the production stages. A release date has not yet been announced.

