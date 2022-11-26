EST Gee fans are concerned for his well-being after the star revealed he’s losing vision in one of his eyes.

The “5500 Degrees” rapper shared the revelation on Friday (Nov. 25) in an Instagram Story that showed a cloudy, gray film partially covering the center of an eye. “See that cataract growing over my eye? S**t getting worse. It’s harder to see. It’s getting bigger,” he explained.

The “Fight That Switch” artist said he was “supposed to get some more surgeries…but never got them because COVID started,” admitting he “kind of forgot about it.”

“See that gray little film over my eye… I can’t see s**t for real. What do I need to do?” the 28-year-old asked. The lyricist, who hails from Louisville, Kentucky, was reportedly shot multiple times in 2019, including once in the eye. However, he did not clarify if the affected eye was the one that was also wounded in the shooting.

In the video’s overlay caption, EST Gee implored: “How can I stop this gray part from spreading? I used to see a lil bit but it’s getting worse. I’m starting to see less.” By Saturday (Nov. 26) afternoon, the video was deleted from his page.

Several fans cautioned the rapper against asking for medical suggestions on social media and instead urged him to visit a medical professional. “Boy, if you don’t take yourself to the ophthalmologist! Get that cataract removed before you lose sight. Social media can’t help you,” one user wrote.

While EST Gee obviously has a pressing health concern to address, it has not interfered with his music. Last month, he teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly to create the visual for their song “Death Around the Corner.” The record is featured on his latest album, I Never Felt Nun.

See EST Gee’s post about his ailing vision below.