By Shanique Yates
  /  07.18.2022

Now that the “Desus & Mero” show is officially no more, fans have taken their grievances to Twitter.

Desus, whose real name is Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, whose given name is Joel Martinez, first launched the Showtime series in 2019. Since then, the pair has amassed fans across the nation and were even dubbed “the future of late night” by the legendary David Letterman.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the last official episode of “Desus & Mero” aired on June 23. The duo had a good run for four seasons on the Showtime network.

Now, that speculations surrounding the relationship between the pair have seemingly been answered, fans have taken to Twitter to express their love for what the two did for the culture.

“Desus and Mero getting on put a lot of food on people’s plates, whether they acknowledge it directly or not,” said one user. “Desus and Mero splitting up is really the end of an era,” said another.

Check out more reactions to the Desus & Mero split below.

 

