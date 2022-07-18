Now that the “Desus & Mero” show is officially no more, fans have taken their grievances to Twitter.

Desus, whose real name is Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, whose given name is Joel Martinez, first launched the Showtime series in 2019. Since then, the pair has amassed fans across the nation and were even dubbed “the future of late night” by the legendary David Letterman.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the last official episode of “Desus & Mero” aired on June 23. The duo had a good run for four seasons on the Showtime network.

Now, that speculations surrounding the relationship between the pair have seemingly been answered, fans have taken to Twitter to express their love for what the two did for the culture.

“Desus and Mero getting on put a lot of food on people’s plates, whether they acknowledge it directly or not,” said one user. “Desus and Mero splitting up is really the end of an era,” said another.

Desus and Mero splitting up is really the end of an era. What they did in the late night TV space, together so authentically, will not be lost on us. — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) July 18, 2022

Check out more reactions to the Desus & Mero split below.

I can’t put into words how much seeing Desus & Mero succeed meant to me, as someone who was born and raised in The Bronx. No matter what, the Bodega Boys did that. And I’m grateful for their run. — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) July 18, 2022

when ppl are like “i don’t believe in love anymore” after a celebrity breakup i always call them dramatic but this desus and mero shit rlly got me clutching my chest and sliding down the walls — sk (@kirkxxs) July 18, 2022

Desus and Mero’s come up meant a lot to me because they sounded like the boys I grew up going to school with, the ones who would cause a ruckus on the back of the BX19 bus. They felt relatable when NY media insisted on being alien and distant from working class New York. — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) July 18, 2022

I hope Desus and Mero are both doing ok! Many years of cranking out a show or a podcast as a creative partnership is a lot of pressure and work (work work and emotional work!) No show is worth your peace of mind. Don’t forget there are humans behind the content we love to consume — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) July 18, 2022

Hear me out: Have Ziwe perform couples therapy with Desus and Mero. That’s the only solution. She’ll get all the answers. — Kayla Sutton-Meyer 🔜 SDCC (@MariaGiesela) July 18, 2022

Ain’t no Desus and Mero breaking up I’ll slap the shit out both of them niggas ain’t no ain’t no — DADITO CALDERONE (@TAXSTONE) July 18, 2022

Desus and Mero splitting might be the worst celebrity breakup we’ve had in years 😩 — Troy Haliburton.eth (@TroyHalibur) July 18, 2022

NYC twitter after the desus and mero news pic.twitter.com/MKCvQukCeU — tapubluntz🗯 (@tapubluntz) July 18, 2022

Desus and Mero are really done bruh 😐 pic.twitter.com/R2XkfnhCqo — Karim Alammuri (@Radio_Reem) July 18, 2022

Desus and Mero broke up pic.twitter.com/0vGEqQvY30 — André 3hunna (@Blitz_LaBelle) July 18, 2022

already reached the unhinged part of grieving desus and mero where I’m imagining the only time we’re gonna see them is in 25 years at like the 100th Emmys for some surprise reunion and we’re all going to be old as hell yelling at kids “you don’t even knoWWW what this means” 😭 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) July 18, 2022