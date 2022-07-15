Rick Ross has never been the one to only have a single trick up his sleeve. Although his rise to fame was through his career as a recording artist, the Miami-bred rapper has since expanded his title as an entrepreneur, now having is hand in brands like Wingstop, Checkers and Rally’s, Luc Belaire, Bumbu, and Rap Snacks.

This week, Ross announced his next venture: podcasting. The “Aston Martin Music” rapper took to Instagram yesterday to share his plans of starting his own show. “I woke up and had a beautiful idea, a boss idea,” Ross began. “I’m going to start a podcast, dead ass serious. And guess what? I want you all to help me name my podcast.”

He then tells listeners there’s an incentive to help him come up with his podcast’s title. “If I decide to use your name, I’ll bless you with the hold trinity. I’m going to make sure you get a Belaire bottle, I’m going to make sure you get a Villon bottle, and make sure you get a Bumbu bottle. And of course, a McQueen and the Violet Frog bottle. Big business opportunity for you,” said Ross.

The comments on his Instagram post are already flooded with some promising suggestions. Among these are “Bosstalk Podcast” by Sholzy, “Morning Glory” by ScramJones, and “The ‘HUUUH’ Podcast” commented by HotFreestyle.

In terms of what Rozay has been up to on the music front, he can be heard on several recent tracks like “Ice Cream” by Freddie Gibbs, “Bout That” by Kent Jones, and “Couldn’t Wait For It” by Blxst. His last full-length project Richer Than I Ever Been arrived last year and boasted assists from names like Benny The Butcher, Wale, Jazmine Sullivan, and many more.

You can view Rick Ross’ podcast announcement down below.