Issa Rae has done it again! The “Insecure” creator just snagged a second season of “Rap Sh!t” on HBO Max.

“Seduced and schemed another season of ‘Rap Sh!t,'” wrote Issa in a post shared on Twitter to celebrate the news on Monday (Sept. 12). The exciting announcement comes on the heels of the first season finale of the series, which debuted on Sept. 1. “We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” said the 37-year-old in an official statement. Showrunner Syreeta Singleton added, “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this with them. We’re going bigger and harder!”

The show follows characters Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), two former high school friends who form a rap duo after reconnecting as adults. “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawn and Mia and the incredibly fun world of ‘Rap Sh!t'” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max head of content. “With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Issa tapped the City Girls as co-executive producers of the new comedy series. The show also featured rhymes penned by rappers including Dreezy, PinappleCITI, Ncognita, and more. “We were able to have a traditional writers room, which was really funny. Brilliant writers, some of them were from Miami,” said Issa during a previous appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “And then, just to be able to have authentic rap—like the music has to be good, they actually have to be good rappers, we got to employ some of my favorite rap artists.” Devonte Hynes served as the show’s music composer.