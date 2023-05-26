Yesterday (May 25), the official Barbie movie soundtrack was released. The film, set to hit theaters on July 21, will feature sounds from some of today’s top artists such as Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Khalid, but fans are wondering how one favorite got left off the list: Saweetie.

Late last year, Saweetie hopped on social media to preview a new track titled “Icy World.” The fun tune sampled the 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” from Danish Europop group Aqua. In the clip, the “Hey, Mickey!” hitmaker sat in a room with pink lights, sporting elaborate pink hair designs, and rapped using a pink hair tool as a makeshift mic — a performance decorated with the iconic doll’s favorite hue. However, when the soundtrack was announced, fans saw a different shade.

“Justice for Saweetie,” one post that’s been retweeted nearly 3,000 times demanded. The official “Barbie Girl” remake reportedly ended up going to Nicki Minaj — who has notoriously used the “Barbie” moniker since the start of her career. While the Pink Friday rapper didn’t confirm the remake, she did share her excitement for her involvement. “So honored to be a part of this. Omg,” the New York native tweeted yesterday with the movie’s trailer.

Fans are still hopeful the “My Type” emcee can land a placement. After all, a poster for the album confirms “more Barbies and Kens to be announced.” “Two songs on the Barbie soundtrack have yet to be revealed. If you could choose, which female rapper would you like to see featured?” a tweet asked. “Saweetie should be on the Barbie soundtrack,” a user responded. Another admitted they “would’ve loved a Nicki [and] Saweetie song” for the film. Even if the two don’t end up on that particular track together, others wondered if one of her previously released bangers like “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat would make the cut. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but one thing we know about the Bay Area talent is that she’s always working.

See what others are saying below.

