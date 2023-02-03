Super Bowl festivities just got a little bit sweeter. Yesterday (Feb. 2), the NFL announced the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit on Roblox would be happening ahead of the big game.

According to an official statement from the NFL, the free virtual event will be “a first-of-its-kind music-themed social roleplay experience on Roblox.” The family-friendly concert will happen at Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City, and fans can “Tap In” to see Saweetie’s avatar perform some of her biggest hits. “I’m really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way! As an artist, innovator and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world — Rhythm City on Roblox — is something I never imagined that I would be involved in. I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity. I can’t wait for fans to experience what we’ve created,” she said.

Yesterday, the NFL shared a teaser on Twitter showing a preview of the first-of-its-kind concert. In the clip, virtual Saweetie drops down from a blimp and lands on the field at Intuit Stadium. The field’s goal lines have been customized to instead display the Icy Girl’s signature snowflake, and she’s sporting icy blue and white hair to keep the theme going. “Hey, what’s up y’all? It’s Saweetie, and thank you so much for being my backup dancers for the Roblox Super Bowl show,” her avatar begins in the clip. The virtual extravaganza premieres on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. PT.

Saweetie has been hinting at a collaboration for weeks on social media. On Jan. 14, the “Best Friend” rapper posted an impressive video on Instagram of herself catching a football in front of NFL signage. She captioned the post, “Up to [something]!” On Jan. 23, she shared a clip of herself once again catching a football — this time with NFL legend Jerry Rice at a San Francisco 49ers game. The California-born artist’s stunning athletic ability runs in the family. Her grandfather, Willie Harper, played defense for the 49ers from 1973 to 1983.

Check out Saweetie showing off her sports skills below.