The anticipation for the release of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” with Aqua continues to build online.

Earlier today (June 22), Minaj shared a snippet of the record on Twitter, hours ahead of its midnight (June 23) drop. The single is a part of the soundtrack for the upcoming summer film Barbie, which features stars like Issa Rae and Margot Robbie.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, “Barbie World” sampled Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl.” The “Moment 4 Life” songwriter initially teased the song last month. Her collaboration with Ice comes after the two came together to deliver “Princess Diana” to fans in April. “‘Barbie World,’ midnight (June 23),” Minaj tweeted.

On June 16, Minaj and Ice previewed the visuals for the track. The opening scene began with dolls resembling the two rappers posed inside a Barbie doll house. As the background music built up, the clip transitioned to Minaj and Ice reading a paper labeled “Barbie News.” Part of the song began to play as the Trinidadian-born artist rapped, “It’s Barbie, b**ch, if you still in doubt.”

After the song preview, members of the Barbz and Munchkins made their thoughts known on social media. “I like how Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj are bringing back that girly element back to hip hop. You can spit bars but still be feminine and not so hard 100 percent of the time. I love the rough girls, but it’s nice to have that pretty girl boss chick vibe still being a focal point!” one person wrote.

Another user added, “The snippet of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s new collab is fire.”

As responses continued to mount on Twitter, a third person wrote, “‘Barbie World’ really about to have us like this all summer 2023!”

Along with the release of “Barbie World,” Minaj is also gearing up to drop her highly anticipated fifth studio album on Oct. 20.