Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

The anticipation for the release of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” with Aqua continues to build online.

Earlier today (June 22), Minaj shared a snippet of the record on Twitter, hours ahead of its midnight (June 23) drop. The single is a part of the soundtrack for the upcoming summer film Barbie, which features stars like Issa Rae and Margot Robbie.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, “Barbie World” sampled Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl.” The “Moment 4 Life” songwriter initially teased the song last month. Her collaboration with Ice comes after the two came together to deliver “Princess Diana” to fans in April. “‘Barbie World,’ midnight (June 23),” Minaj tweeted.

On June 16, Minaj and Ice previewed the visuals for the track. The opening scene began with dolls resembling the two rappers posed inside a Barbie doll house. As the background music built up, the clip transitioned to Minaj and Ice reading a paper labeled “Barbie News.” Part of the song began to play as the Trinidadian-born artist rapped, “It’s Barbie, b**ch, if you still in doubt.”

After the song preview, members of the Barbz and Munchkins made their thoughts known on social media. “I like how Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj are bringing back that girly element back to hip hop. You can spit bars but still be feminine and not so hard 100 percent of the time. I love the rough girls, but it’s nice to have that pretty girl boss chick vibe still being a focal point!” one person wrote.

Another user added, “The snippet of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s new collab is fire.”

As responses continued to mount on Twitter, a third person wrote, “‘Barbie World’ really about to have us like this all summer 2023!”

Along with the release of “Barbie World,” Minaj is also gearing up to drop her highly anticipated fifth studio album on Oct. 20.

Peezy says surviving a home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.22.2023

GloRilla puts her own spin on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Fivio Foreign drops off visuals for "One Night" & "Drillin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh's friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Nia Long announces her upcoming memoir has found a publishing home with 13a

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa turns up in "Referral" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new video for "I Need To Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

DJ Khaled adds to his impressive resumé by covering 'Variety' magazine as Mogul of the Year

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023

Yung Bleu announces the "Love Scars Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Boosie calls on his fans for prayers after he alleges a racist prosecutor has refused to let him go despite paying his bond

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Pharrell brings out big names at Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2023

Billy Porter strikes a "Pose" with new Madame Tussauds wax figure

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2023
