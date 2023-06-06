Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

The Barbz received an early gift after their mother, Nicki Minaj, made a viral announcement on Twitter.

On Monday (June 5), Minaj revealed her highly anticipated fifth studio album will drop on Oct. 20. The project will be the first for the Trinidadian-born artist since she released Queen, a 19-track body of work, in 2018. Since then, the Grammy-nominated lyricist has unveiled a handful of singles, including “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which dropped in March.

In Barbz fashion, the tweet quickly hit the trending topic list with fans using the hashtag “NICKI MINAJ IS COMING.” However, Minaj did not reveal what the upcoming album will be titled. In previous tweets, she referred to the project as NM5. But the talented performer has not yet confirmed NM5 was its official name.

Even without the album’s title, Minaj’s fans still revealed their excitement about receiving a release date from the “Moment 4 Life” performer. One Barbz member shared that on Oct. 1, they plan to focus entirely on the “Pound the Alarm” rapper. “When Oct. 1 comes, I’m not dragging. I’m not posting duds,” the person wrote before adding, “I’m not entertaining s**t but Onika. Not even a laugh, ki, space, or a like. It’s all about Nicki Minaj.”

The announcement also comes after the “Your Love” songwriter’s latest offering, “Pound Town 2” with Sexyy Red and Tay Keith, debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. A second fan requested another collaboration with Ariana Grande after Minaj’s reveal. Over the years, the two artists have supported one another through public shoutouts and song features. Their latest joint offerings came in 2018. Minaj dropped “Bed” with the 29-year-old, and Grande released “The Light is Coming.”

Check out how other Twitter users reacted to Minaj announcing her upcoming project’s release date below:

