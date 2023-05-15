Photo: Screenshot from Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Back in March, Nicki Minaj unveiled her latest single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” a Cheeze Beatz and Go Grizzly-produced effort that samples Lumidee’s 2003 hit, “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).” The track saw the Young Money alum boasting about her position in the game while sending a stern message to detractors.

“Only on them C’s if it’s breeze, Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve, these wannabe Chun-Lis, anyway, who the f**k told b**ches they was me now? I knew these b**ches was slow, I ain’t know these b**ches senile, married a shooter, case you n**gas tried to breathe loud, boom your face off, then I tell him, ‘Cease fire,’ I’m the A, B side, 700 on them horses when we fixin’ to leave, but I don’t f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves…”

On Saturday (May 13), Nicki treated fans to a new visual for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Viewers can see the rapper enjoying a quick getaway in Trinidad and Tobago.

Back in 2022, Nicki kept the masses fed with a slew of singles, including “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin” with Lil Baby, “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, and “Super Freaky Girl,” the latter of which spawned a massive remix with JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. She also contributed to songs like Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick,” Yung Bleu’s “Love In The Way,” and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “I Admit.”

It’s been five years since Nicki released her fourth studio LP, Queen, a 19-song body of work with a wealth of features from Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and Foxy Brown. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned Nicki a platinum certification. Press play on the video for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” below.

Trending
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
News

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

‘The Age of Pleasure’ arrives June 9.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More