Back in March, Nicki Minaj unveiled her latest single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” a Cheeze Beatz and Go Grizzly-produced effort that samples Lumidee’s 2003 hit, “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).” The track saw the Young Money alum boasting about her position in the game while sending a stern message to detractors.
“Only on them C’s if it’s breeze, Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve, these wannabe Chun-Lis, anyway, who the f**k told b**ches they was me now? I knew these b**ches was slow, I ain’t know these b**ches senile, married a shooter, case you n**gas tried to breathe loud, boom your face off, then I tell him, ‘Cease fire,’ I’m the A, B side, 700 on them horses when we fixin’ to leave, but I don’t f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves…”
On Saturday (May 13), Nicki treated fans to a new visual for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Viewers can see the rapper enjoying a quick getaway in Trinidad and Tobago.
Back in 2022, Nicki kept the masses fed with a slew of singles, including “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin” with Lil Baby, “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, and “Super Freaky Girl,” the latter of which spawned a massive remix with JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. She also contributed to songs like Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick,” Yung Bleu’s “Love In The Way,” and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “I Admit.”
It’s been five years since Nicki released her fourth studio LP, Queen, a 19-song body of work with a wealth of features from Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and Foxy Brown. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned Nicki a platinum certification. Press play on the video for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” below.
