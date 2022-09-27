Last month, Nicki Minaj unveiled her latest release Queen Radio: Volume 1, which contains both new cuts and choice hits from the Young Money talent’s musical catalog. Over the weekend, Minaj unveiled a new visual for the standout cut “Likkle Miss (Remix),” which sees her joining rising Jamaican star Skeng for an upgrade of his latest hit. Produced by Droptop Records and DiTruth Records, the track is perfect for Minaj’s patois-infused bars about sex and street life:

“Ayo, and mi seh, ‘Ayy, gunman, bad b**ch, mi ah yuh Don?’ Mi body done up and dem gyal dem ah mi fan, ah trigger man put ring deh pon mi hand, mi put mi likkle tight up hole deh pon yuh john, dancehall need this, di whole place shake it, boom-boom, that a** clappin’ on his d**k all night, he in Jamaica movin’ bricks all white, soon as I see him, I’ma f**k him on sight, kill ’em, kill ’em wid di whine, di prettiest face, card nah decline…”

Directed by Drevinci and GTown, the accompanying clip shows Skeng and Minaj in the midst of a packed party. The duo can also be spotted delivering their rhymes from a high-end convertible. Shortly after it made landfall, Nicki Minaj took YouTube to task for adding an age-restriction to the aforementioned video:

“Imagine this. They restricted my f**king video but have things a million f**king times worse on their BOGUS [F**KING] PLATFORM. This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other [people] and posting FAKE [F**KING] STATS … because the same people who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and [management] company … GO SUCK OUT YA MUDDA BIG PUM PUM. LYOR IT BETTER NOT BE YOU…”

Press play on “Likkle Miss (Remix)” below.