Photo: Cover art for Wiley’s “Bad Like We (Remix)”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2022

Back in 2020, Wiley unveiled Boasty Gang – The Album, an extension of the Stefflon Don, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba-assisted cut “Boasty.” One notable cut from the project was “Bad Like We,” a single that — according to Wiley — was meant to feature heavyweights Nicki Minaj and Popcaan. In response to a recent tweet, Minaj revealed that a leak caused the collaboration to be put on hold:

“Love it but had to put a hold pon it. Don’t like when ppl leak di ting b4 I get to share it in my own way. But I’ll approve it now if he wanna throw it up on streaming services tell him it’s kool.”

In response to the aforementioned approval, last week saw “Bad Like We” officially making landfall for fans to enjoy. In addition to Nicki Minaj and Popcaan, the updated version of the catchy cut also features an assist from British singer Dyo (formerly known as Ms D). All parties add top-tier verses to the track, with Minaj delivering patois-infused subject matter that’s perfect for both the dance floor and the bedroom:

“Yo, dem have a ting but dem nah bad like ah me, true mi hole stay tight and it wet like di sea, true mi buss whine, I’ma just bounce ‘pon di D, uh, dem have a ting but dem nah bad like a me, uh, listen to me, stop f**kin’ with me, put that baggie on yo head, they be f**kin’ deceased, when I’m in the UK, real baddies with me, who wanna get busy? Drop addies for me, uh, but anyway, let me switch up di flow, my Fendi collection ah switch up yuh glow, I pull up in somethin’ just came outta the car show…”

Check out Wiley, Nicki Minaj, Popcaan, and Dyo’s “Bad Like We (Remix)” below.

