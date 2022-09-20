Over the weekend, BLEU teamed up with Nicki Minaj to present their latest collaboration single, “Love In The Way,” the latest preview from BLEU’s forthcoming album. Yesterday (Sept. 19), the duo circled back to unleash the highly anticipated music video for the track. Directed by Primo, the new visual features BLEU and Minaj surrounded by beautiful women draped in regal, coral-colored gowns as they exchange lyrics about how hard love can be:

You blew it, I could tell you knew it but you was like screw it and I guess I’m fluid/ ‘Cause I was like f**k you and them b**ches included, ’cause I was goin’ through it, ain’t nothin’ more to it (To it)/ Baby, your love in the way (My way) but don’t stop it, just keep doin’ what you do/ How could I move with your love in my way? (My way) it hurts to love again, and it’s all because of you/ ‘Cause baby, your love in the way

Last year, BLEU officially unveiled his Moon Boy project, which contained 15 songs and collaborations alongside John Legend, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Big Sean, Jeezy, Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Davido, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The project was a top 20 success on the Billboard 200, as well as a top 10 project on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Four years ago, Minaj shared her fourth studio LP Queen, which initially boasted 19 songs and assists from Labrinth, Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. More recently, she unveiled her highly anticipated “Super Freaky Girl” single and shortly afterwards delivered the official remix featuring JT, BIA, and several others.

Be sure to press play on BLEU’s brand new “Love In The Way” single featuring Nicki Minaj down below.