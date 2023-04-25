Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, better known to the masses as Kid Cudi, is seemingly enjoying his time in front of the camera. Earlier this month, REVOLT shared that the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper was featured in a trailer for an upcoming science fiction film. Well, before that one has had a chance to drop, yet another was announced.

Cudi’s newest project will be Hell Naw, an action-packed comedy with zombies. Yesterday (April 24), Deadline revealed the 39-year-old will be working on the movie with “Euphoria’s” creator Sam Levinson serving as the producer. Once finished, the film will be released by Sony Pictures. The work of art is currently in the early developmental stages but will reportedly be set during Paris Fashion Week.

“This movie has been five years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will f**k you up in all the best ways,” Cudi claimed. The Ohio native continued, “I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old. The first horror movies I ever saw were Night of the Living Dead and Evil Dead. And from that point on, I was hooked on the feeling of being frightened. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time, and now, after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening. Sam, The Lucas Brothers and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy. You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise. Y’all know I don’t play around.”

As for his upcoming sci-fi film, it’s sure to be much more light hearted and a treat that all ages can enjoy. The family-friendly flick Crater debuts on Disney+ on May 12.