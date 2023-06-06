Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.06.2023

It looks like fans of Nicki Minaj will soon be able to rejoice. On Monday (June 5), the Young Money talent took to social media to announce that she’ll be releasing a new album Oct. 20. She did not reveal a title for the forthcoming effort.

Upon its eventual arrival, Minaj’s long-awaited body of work will follow 2018’s Queen, a 19-song effort with additional features from Labrinth, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and Foxy Brown. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 185,000 first-week album-equivalent units and earned the Trinidadian-born rapper a platinum certification.

Since Queen, Minaj kept the masses fed with a re-release of the classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty and a regular stream of well-received singles, including “MEGATRON,” “Yikes,” “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby, “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” She also provided assistance on tracks like Lil Wayne’s “Dark Side Of The Moon,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer,” Lil Durk’s “Extravagant,” Chris Brown’s “Wobble Up,” Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick,” Yung Bleu’s “Love In The Way,” and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “WTF.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Minaj recently took to Twitter to discuss her musical abilities with her supporters. After a member of the Barbz honored the “Beez In The Trap” star for her versatility, she responded by giving that credit to her faith. “No babe, it’s a gift from God,” she said. “Gifts can’t be explained because they’re not man made. Jordan can shoot from anywhere on the court. With his eyes closed. It’s in him, not on him.”

You can check out the viral tweet about Nicki Minaj‘s next album below. Hopefully, we’ll get additional information on the unnamed offering sooner than later.

