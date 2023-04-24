Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Some talents are learned, and others you’re purely born with.

Since her return to social media, Nicki Minaj has been very active with her fan base on Twitter. So much so that yesterday (April 23), she decided to participate in a Q&A, answering some of Barbz’s questions. One fan, in particular, asked Minaj about her mindset when rapping or singing in different genres.

“Nicki Minaj. Your versatility has been on full display these past couple [of] releases. From ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ ‘Likkle Miss,’ ‘Red Ruby Da Sleaze,’ ‘WTF,’ ‘Princess Diana (Remix),’ and ‘Alone.’ Is it hard switching your mindset and approach to write for different genres of music so quickly?” a Twitter user asked.

The Trinidadian-born songwriter responded, “No babe, it’s a gift from God.” She added, “Gifts can’t be explained because they’re not man made. [Michael] Jordan can shoot from anywhere on the court with his eyes closed. It’s in him, not on him.”

Minaj has been at the top of the rap game since she emerged under Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment in 2009. The music industry quickly became familiar with the New York lyricist as she debuted on “Bedrock” with fellow hitmaker Drake and many more. In 2010, Minaj made sure the world knew who she was with the release of her debut album, Pink Friday. From then, even til’ now, Minaj has shown that her pen game can’t be replicated or replaced.

Last year, the 40-year-old rapper was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard trophy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The accolade is given to individuals for their contributions and influence on music videos and popular culture. Minaj showed love to her adoring fan base during her acceptance speech, saying, “The Barbz… the Barbz! Thank you so much! You guys are my babies!” Afterward, the crowd began chanting, “Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!” 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nicki Minaj
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Latto returns with new single "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Interviews

Angela Yee knows she has a lot to prove with her new radio show -- but she's more than ready

“It is me starting all over again from scratch… I have a lot to prove. ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.10.2023
View More