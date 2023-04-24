Some talents are learned, and others you’re purely born with.

Since her return to social media, Nicki Minaj has been very active with her fan base on Twitter. So much so that yesterday (April 23), she decided to participate in a Q&A, answering some of Barbz’s questions. One fan, in particular, asked Minaj about her mindset when rapping or singing in different genres.

“Nicki Minaj. Your versatility has been on full display these past couple [of] releases. From ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ ‘Likkle Miss,’ ‘Red Ruby Da Sleaze,’ ‘WTF,’ ‘Princess Diana (Remix),’ and ‘Alone.’ Is it hard switching your mindset and approach to write for different genres of music so quickly?” a Twitter user asked.

.@NICKIMINAJ Your versatility has been on full display these past couple releases. From SFG, LIKKLE MISS, RRDS, WTF, PDR & ALONE. Is it hard switching your mindset and approach to write for different genres of music so quickly? #BarbzPowerIsBrazy — PaigexMinaj🦄🏀 (@PaigexMinaj) April 23, 2023

The Trinidadian-born songwriter responded, “No babe, it’s a gift from God.” She added, “Gifts can’t be explained because they’re not man made. [Michael] Jordan can shoot from anywhere on the court with his eyes closed. It’s in him, not on him.”

No babe, it’s a gift from God. Gifts can’t be explained, b/c they’re not man made. Jordan can shoot from anywhere on the court. With his eyes closed. It’s in him, not on him. 🏀 https://t.co/9nDumap5Wj — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 23, 2023

Minaj has been at the top of the rap game since she emerged under Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment in 2009. The music industry quickly became familiar with the New York lyricist as she debuted on “Bedrock” with fellow hitmaker Drake and many more. In 2010, Minaj made sure the world knew who she was with the release of her debut album, Pink Friday. From then, even til’ now, Minaj has shown that her pen game can’t be replicated or replaced.

Last year, the 40-year-old rapper was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard trophy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The accolade is given to individuals for their contributions and influence on music videos and popular culture. Minaj showed love to her adoring fan base during her acceptance speech, saying, “The Barbz… the Barbz! Thank you so much! You guys are my babies!” Afterward, the crowd began chanting, “Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!”