Back in May, Fivio Foreign dropped off a surprise EP titled Without Warning, which boasts a Kanye West-assisted collaboration titled “Concussion.” He explained the reason behind the quick-strike release in a short documentary of the same name.

“I feel like, when you drop a lot of music and you’re consistent, you get to be lit, you get to be big, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “You got to feed the people, feed the fans, feed the n**gas that want to hear this s**t.”

On Wednesday (June 21), the Brooklyn talent unloaded not just one, but two new visuals from that project for his fans to enjoy. The first one was for “One Night,” which sees Fivio enjoying a lit gathering with family, friends, and a presumed love interest in attendance. Following that, he delivered another clip for “Drillin,” a hard-hitting number that’s centered around the dark realities of street life.

“Got a baby shootеr, he don’t think twice, he just wanna drill, hе don’t wanna fight, only 17, he ain’t seen life, tried to go to school, but it don’t seem right, I told ’em, ‘Give him an breather,’ he wanna line the opps with a feature, he wanna hide the knocks in his sneaker, he wanna ride around blowin’ reefer, lil’ shorty a king, he the son of a Black diva, catch a body, he want it, he that evil, take your life, he ain’t givin’ it back neither…”

Following a quick disclaimer, the video for “Drillin” takes a more cinematic approach with shots of Fivio and his crew loading up on artillery as if they are preparing for war. The “Big Drip” rapper also partakes in a gambling session. Press play on the JL Shot It-directed videos for “One Night” and “Drillin” below, along with a full stream of Without Warning.