Photo: Screenshot from Rich The Kid’s “Still Movin'” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

On Friday (April 28), Rich The Kid unveiled a new single titled “Still Movin’,” which features Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch. Produced by Ayo Eli, the drill-inspired number sees the artists boasting about their wealth, success, and street connections over a sample of Carpenters’ “Please Mr. Postman.”

“I got the Glock in the party, n**ga move wrong, bustin’ the .40, ride up, really give the Benz to my shorty, popped his brain, now any mind, I’m on it, I get you knocked for a 10-pack, he missed the first time, spin back, any blood on pick up, call back, start the beat, gotta wait a minute, they got it on wrap, I came home from trappin’, 100 bricks, still movin’, bedrock, I put the b**ch in a headlock, what’s in my cup? It just didn’t stop…”

The accompanying clip for “Still Movin'” was shot by Keemotion. Keeping things simple, the trio can be spotted performing in an alleyway and in an enclosed space with neon lights.

It’s been three years since Rich The Kid liberated his last full-length LP, Boss Man, a 20-song body of work with a wealth of features from Lil Baby, Future, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Quavo, and more. Since then, he’s teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Wayne for the joint efforts Nobody Safe and Trust Fund Babies, respectively. He also provided the masses with his Lucky 7 EP and strong appearances on tracks like “Bussdown” with Headie One, “Rocket Launcher” with Skillibeng, and “Crypto” with late rapper Takeoff. Currently, he’s said to be putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited project, Life’s A Gamble.

Press play on Rich The Kid, Fivio Foreign, and Jay Critch’s latest collab below. Hopefully, a release date for Life’s A Gamble will be revealed soon.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Allstar JR unveils deluxe edition of 'Organized Crime 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Jacquees puts his spin on Coco Jones' "ICU" in latest Quemix

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne announces livestream for final stop of "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Snoop Dogg expresses interest in buying NHL team in historic ownership bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Ice Spice receives special invite from Anna Wintour to 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Fivio Foreign
Jay Critch
Music Videos
Rap
Rich The Kid

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Allstar JR unveils deluxe edition of 'Organized Crime 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Jacquees puts his spin on Coco Jones' "ICU" in latest Quemix

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne announces livestream for final stop of "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Snoop Dogg expresses interest in buying NHL team in historic ownership bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Ice Spice receives special invite from Anna Wintour to 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
View More