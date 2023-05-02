On Friday (April 28), Rich The Kid unveiled a new single titled “Still Movin’,” which features Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch. Produced by Ayo Eli, the drill-inspired number sees the artists boasting about their wealth, success, and street connections over a sample of Carpenters’ “Please Mr. Postman.”

“I got the Glock in the party, n**ga move wrong, bustin’ the .40, ride up, really give the Benz to my shorty, popped his brain, now any mind, I’m on it, I get you knocked for a 10-pack, he missed the first time, spin back, any blood on pick up, call back, start the beat, gotta wait a minute, they got it on wrap, I came home from trappin’, 100 bricks, still movin’, bedrock, I put the b**ch in a headlock, what’s in my cup? It just didn’t stop…”

The accompanying clip for “Still Movin'” was shot by Keemotion. Keeping things simple, the trio can be spotted performing in an alleyway and in an enclosed space with neon lights.

It’s been three years since Rich The Kid liberated his last full-length LP, Boss Man, a 20-song body of work with a wealth of features from Lil Baby, Future, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Quavo, and more. Since then, he’s teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Wayne for the joint efforts Nobody Safe and Trust Fund Babies, respectively. He also provided the masses with his Lucky 7 EP and strong appearances on tracks like “Bussdown” with Headie One, “Rocket Launcher” with Skillibeng, and “Crypto” with late rapper Takeoff. Currently, he’s said to be putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited project, Life’s A Gamble.

Press play on Rich The Kid, Fivio Foreign, and Jay Critch’s latest collab below. Hopefully, a release date for Life’s A Gamble will be revealed soon.