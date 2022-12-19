Over the weekend, Rich The Kid made his return with “No More Friends,” a brand new track that is allegedly the first preview from his forthcoming Life’s A Gamble project. The accompanying music video was directed by Fly Guy Nick and sees the New York rapper enjoying a weekend filled with shopping sprees, poolside parties, and more. On the track, he delivers his bars over a Painkid-produced beat:

“F**k her in a chokehold like a wrestler (Wrestler), teach you how to get rich, the professor (Professor)/ Told mama she raised a flexer (Flex), told my b**ch she rich forever/ Back then, I was broke, I was hustlin’, now me and the money be cuddlin’ (Huh?)/ I’ma pull out the stick, I ain’t tusslin’ (Grrah), I might step on a n***a like Timberlands/ I’m so rich, I could never go broke again (Broke again), for my mama”

Throughout this year, Rich The Kid could be heard dishing out guest verses on several tracks like “Crypto” by Takeoff, “Holy Trinity” by Arizona Zervas, “Ballin (Kevin Durant)” by Reazy Renegade featuring K Camp, “Top Boy (Remix)” by Deej, and more. His last project was Trust Fund Babies, a 2021 joint release with Lil Wayne. That project was equipped with 10 songs and a sole guest feature from YG.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “New Freezer” rapper officially signed to RCA and shared some details about the deal. “RCA gave me $40 mill. Having a good, solid team is what made this deal so special. It’s not about the money. The money is not always the most important thing. The best label, RCA,” he said during a brief interview with TMZ.

Be sure to press play on Rich The Kid’s brand new “No More Friends” music video down below.