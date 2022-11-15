Rich The Kid has officially signed to RCA. Though the logistics and amount have not yet been confirmed, the “New Freezer” rapper claimed the new deal is worth $40 million during a brief interview with TMZ.

“Congrats on your new deal,” said the interviewer. “RCA gave me $40 mill,” responded Rich. “Get out of here! Are you kidding?” exclaimed the incredulous TMZ rep. The New York-born rapper continued, “Having a good, solid team is what made this deal so special. It’s not about the money. The money is not always the most important thing. The best label, RCA,” he said before quickly walking into a building.

Mark Pitts, the president of RCA and former manager for rap icon The Notorious B.I.G., has also confirmed the signing. “Besides always having a hot record, I appreciate Rich’s hustle and his ability to get things done,” he said. “Now this next phase of his career is about taking everything to the next level and I’m happy he’s doing it in partnership with us at RCA Records,” said the executive.

“Being signed to RCA is an honor and also a home for me where I can grow and win for a long time,” said Rich in a statement. Artists who have signed to the label include Latto, SZA, and Saucy Santana.

The Atlanta-bred rapper has previously signed deals with Republic, 300, Quality Control, Rostrum and BMG. He released his debut studio album, The World Is Yours, in 2018, which was followed by its sequel in 2019. Both projects were released through Interscope.

In 2018, The artist teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for “New Freezer,” which was released as the single for The World Is Yours. The track went on to be certified platinum three days before the album dropped. Another standout track from the same album was “Plug Walk,” which is Rich’s highest-charting song to date, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2020, he released his latest full-length project, Boss Man, through Republic Records. A clever businessman, the rapper created his own imprint titled Rich Forever Music in 2016. The label went on to house artists including Famous Dex, J $tash and Jay Critch with multiple compilation projects and mixtapes released to date.

Before he was signing deals, Rich came up alongside Atlanta trio Migos through a series of mixtapes titled “Streets On Lock.” Four successive sequels followed the initial release from 2013 through 2015.