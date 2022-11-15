It’s been more than two years since Rich The Kid liberated his last full-length LP, Boss Man, a 20-song body of work with a wealth of features from Lil Baby, Future, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lil Tjay, Quavo, and more. Since then, he’s teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Wayne for their collaborative projects, Nobody Safe and Trust Fund Babies, respectively. He also provided his Lucky 7 EP and a slew of loose cuts and featured appearances, including “Bussdown” with Headie One, “Boss Bitch” with Coi Leray, “Prada,” “Rocket Launcher” with Skillibeng, “That’s All” with YoungBoy, and “Crypto” with Takeoff.

Yesterday (Nov. 14), Rich The Kid dropped off his new single “Motion” as part of his recently announced partnership with RCA Records. Fans can also check out a matching visual that comes courtesy of DrewFilmedIt and shows him catching vibes while flaunting different facets of his wealthy lifestyle.

Prior to the release of “Motion,” Rich The Kid mourned the loss of Migos’ Takeoff, who the “Plug Walk” rapper had aligned with multiple times throughout their successful careers. Taking to Instagram, the College Park-based star paid tribute to the Migos alum with a heartfelt message and a series of images:

“Today I lost more than a brother. My twin, my best friend, everything, I don’t wanna believe it, I can’t. The most humble person I know, we used to share shoes and clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already, you didn’t deserve that!! i can’t stop crying, I love you so much, bro, forever…”

Said IG post was filled with comments from others who matched the Rich Forever head honcho‘s raw emotions, showing just how important Takeoff was to the culture as a whole.

Press play on Rich The Kid‘s “Motion” below.