Photo: “Lefty” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.09.2022

Today (Sept. 9), Jay Critch returned with his brand new “Lefty” music video and made sure to tap in with frequent collaborator Rich The Kid for the assist. Reminiscent of their early collaborations on the Rich Forever mixtape series, “Lefty” sees the two trading bars back and forth about their rockstar lifestyles. Over a Timothy On The Beat-produced instrumental led by some airy flute sounds, Rich The Kid handles the opening verse:

F**k her and won’t ever call again, big pile of money I’m fallin’ in, just bought me an island like Gilligan/ F**kin’ two b**ches, they besties, Maybach brand new, young n**ga got a mil on the lefty/ Look at the window I’m swimmin’ in

Jay Critch’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily kept fans satisfied with plenty of loose offerings like “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Anyday,” “Gifted,” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

The NYC-bred artist is also currently out on the road for his “Talk Money Tour.” The journey kicked off last month in California and will wrap up on Sept. 22 in Vermont.

This year, Rich The Kid could be heard dishing out guest verses on several tracks like “Crypto” by Takeoff, “Holy Trinity” by Arizona Zervas, “Ballin (Kevin Durant)” by Reazy Renegade featuring K Camp, “Top Boy (Remix)” by Deej, and more. His last project was Trust Fund Babies, a 2021 joint release with Lil Wayne. That project was equipped with 10 songs and a sole guest feature from YG.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new “Lefty” music video featuring Rich The Kid down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jay Critch
Rich The Kid
Singles

