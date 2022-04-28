Within the last few weeks Jay Critch has spoiled his fans with a streak of consistent releases. These offerings include his well-received collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It,” “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks.” and also “Click It.” This week, he returns with “Anyday,” a JD On Tha Track-produced offering that speaks on the importance of living it up because anything can happen any day:

N***as hatin’, oh well, I’ma go get this bag anyway (Bag anyway) thinkin’ ’bout my niggas passin’ away (Passin’ away)/ I smoke gas to the face (Gas) live it up, it’s a bag on the way (True) and it could be your last anyday/ Hold it up, put this cash in they face (Hey) new Glocks, we gon’ blast ’em today (Uh)

Two thots tryna smash in the wraith (Ayy) and I got closer with my money, we can’t fall apart (Can ‘t fall apart)/

It’s been a few months since Jay Critch unleashed his Critch Tape project. The body of work is filled with 23 tracks and features from names like Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. After he steadily kept the momentum going by consistently sharing visuals, he made his return with a brand new track titled “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny and “Gifted.”

Jay Critch closed out his 2020 by releasing the Signed With Love project. Clocking in at 11 tracks in just under 30 minutes, the body of work has received accompanying visuals such as “Take Out,” “Talk,” and “Been That.” That year, he also shared a couple loose tracks, including cuts like “Bronny.” He can also be heard on tracks like “Execute” with Tank God, Slayer’s “OUTSIDE,” and “Get A Bag” with DJ Cruz and STVSH.

Be sure to press play on “Anyday” by Jay Critch down below.