Over the last few weeks Jay Critch dropped off a few tracks for fans to enjoy, like his well-received collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It,” “Spin No Blocks.” and also “Click It.” This week, he returns with “Stamped,” a Brent Rambo-produced offering that sees him showing off his signature flow with ease while a few rap peers make cameos throughout the video:

Run up on me that’s a bad call, I’m at the game sitting court side, I’m telling the ref that’s a bad call/ I really run this shit up, you just a runner you dropping the bag off/ I used to listen to Future, then I go hit a lick with my mask off/ She eat me up like blast off, n***as ain’t ballin’ they half court/ I was so broke with no cast on, work for this money don’t ask for it/

been a few months since Jay Critch unleashed his Critch Tape project. The body of work is filled with 23 tracks and features from names like Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. After he steadily kept the momentum going by consistently sharing visuals, he made his return with a brand new track titled “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny and “Gifted.”

Jay Critch closed out his 2020 by releasing the Signed With Love project. Clocking in at 11 tracks in just under 30 minutes, the body of work has received accompanying visuals such as “Take Out,” “Talk,” and “Been That.” That year, he also shared a couple loose tracks, including cuts like “Bronny.” He can also be heard on tracks like “Execute” with Tank God, Slayer’s “OUTSIDE,” and “Get A Bag” with DJ Cruz and STVSH.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new music video for “Stamped” down below.