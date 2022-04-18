Over the last few weeks Jay Critch dropped off a few tracks for fans to enjoy, like his well-received collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It” and also “Click It.” This week, he returns with “Spin No Blocks,” a Yung G Mny-produced offering that sees him spitting truth about not giving energy to things that no longer serve you:

I grew up, I’m a man now when it’s said and done I run it up until it ran out/ I ain’t ask for shit, I ain’t have my hand out, seen him moving crazy fuck em’, we ain’t cool now, we ain’t mans now/ I’m the Hood Fav that’s hands down, pull up on the block I brought the lamb out and free Tango out that can now/ If it’s war there’s niggas imma send to make em’ stand down, money tall like Wizard Kelly I had pennies now the fam proud/

It’s been a few months since Jay Critch unleashed his Critch Tape project. The body of work is filled with 23 tracks and features from names like Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. After he steadily kept the momentum going by consistently sharing visuals, he made his return with a brand new track titled “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny and “Gifted.”

Jay Critch closed out his 2020 by releasing the Signed With Love project. Clocking in at 11 tracks in just under 30 minutes, the body of work has received accompanying visuals such as “Take Out,” “Talk,” and “Been That.” That year, he also shared a couple loose tracks, including cuts like “Bronny.” He can also be heard on tracks like “Execute” with Tank God, Slayer’s “OUTSIDE,” and “Get A Bag” with DJ Cruz and STVSH.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new music video for “Spin No Blocks” down below.