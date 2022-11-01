Migos member Takeoff was a huge wrestling fan, and his passing is felt throughout the hip hop community and the WWE universe.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), both Migos and WWE fans sent their prayers and sympathy to his family and friends. Many sport watchers remembered when Takeoff, alongside his uncle and cousin — Quavo and Offset — appeared at the WWE’s “Day 1” pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia. Wrestling fan Wynttxrr shared a video of the trio walking out to the ring with the former Raw Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle.

Sports fan account WresCentral shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Migos with Orton and Riddle with the caption: “Rapper Takeoff from the group Migos, who was involved with the WWE earlier this year, has passed away, thoughts and prayers for his family and those who loved him.”

Another wrestling enthusiast, NYIARULES, shared a tweet from the sports organization featuring the rap group. “This was actually sooo cool and one of my fave parts of going to WWE ‘Day 1’ Atlanta. RIP Takeoff.”

Travisparks24 shared videos of Migos’ appearance at the special event in January, tweeting: “Takeoff’s death is so sad and senseless, man. I’m not gonna act like I was some diehard Migos fan, but they always seemed like such cool dudes when they’d pop up at events and all, and I had a ton of respect for all [three] of them. [I] got to see them in person at WWE Day 1 this year. RIP.”