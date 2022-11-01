Migos member Takeoff was a huge wrestling fan, and his passing is felt throughout the hip hop community and the WWE universe.
On Tuesday (Nov. 1), both Migos and WWE fans sent their prayers and sympathy to his family and friends. Many sport watchers remembered when Takeoff, alongside his uncle and cousin — Quavo and Offset — appeared at the WWE’s “Day 1” pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia. Wrestling fan Wynttxrr shared a video of the trio walking out to the ring with the former Raw Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle.
Takeoff 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4BYs0nlfrZ
— THE COLDEST (@Wynttxrr) November 1, 2022
Sports fan account WresCentral shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Migos with Orton and Riddle with the caption: “Rapper Takeoff from the group Migos, who was involved with the WWE earlier this year, has passed away, thoughts and prayers for his family and those who loved him.”
Rapper Takeoff from the group Migos, who was involved with the WWE earlier this year has passed away, thoughts and prayers for his family and those who loved him. pic.twitter.com/LoXL1Srz2L
— ProWrestlingCentral (@WresCentral) November 1, 2022
Another wrestling enthusiast, NYIARULES, shared a tweet from the sports organization featuring the rap group. “This was actually sooo cool and one of my fave parts of going to WWE ‘Day 1’ Atlanta. RIP Takeoff.”
this was actually sooo cool and one of my fave parts of going to WWE Day 1 Atlanta. RIP Takeoff ❤️ https://t.co/JhlZOqzzbc
— believer 🖤 (@NYIARULES) November 1, 2022
Travisparks24 shared videos of Migos’ appearance at the special event in January, tweeting: “Takeoff’s death is so sad and senseless, man. I’m not gonna act like I was some diehard Migos fan, but they always seemed like such cool dudes when they’d pop up at events and all, and I had a ton of respect for all [three] of them. [I] got to see them in person at WWE Day 1 this year. RIP.”
Takeoff’s death is so sad and senseless man. I’m not gonna act like I was some diehard Migos fan but they always seemed like such cool dudes when they’d pop up at events and all and I had a ton of respect for all 3 of them. Got to see them in person at WWE Day 1 this year. RIP pic.twitter.com/Q9Ez7yctHu
— Travis 🅿️ (@travisparks24) November 1, 2022
Wrestling fans aren’t the only ones feeling the loss of the third Migos member. WWE wrestlers who have worked with the rap group are also sending their prayers and thoughts to his family. Queen Zelina also expressed her condolences, sharing an announcement from IGN: “RIP Takeoff.”
RIP Takeoff 😢🙏🏽 https://t.co/0QPgIablzE
— 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) November 1, 2022
Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer, shared a photo of himself on Twitter with the group and his daughter, Charlotte Flair: “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff!” In 2017, Offset collaborated with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage for the album, Without Warning. The 10-track EP featured the certified 3× platinum single, “Ric Flair Drip.”
According to Hotnewhiphop, over 1 billion streams have been recorded on Spotify, making it the 240th most streamed song ever. In addition, it is the second most streamed song on Spotify’s influential RapCaviar playlist.
Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aWL6jSks4w
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 1, 2022
The Raw Women’s champion, Bianca Belair, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself, Trinity Fatu, and Migos backstage during the Atlanta special event in January 2022.
Instagram.com/@BiancaBelairWWE
This month, during his last appearance on “Drink Champs,” Takeoff spoke about his love for wrestling and shared how he and Quavo used to imitate some wrestling moves as kids.
“He would be The Rock, and I would be Stone Cold [Steve Austin], or he might be The Rock, and I would be The Undertaker — and that’s one of my favorite wrestlers,” he said. “And it would be funny because he might want to do the rock bottom on me, and I would be like, ‘Nah, it ain’t time for it for your finisher right now. I gotta do mine.’ And when he is pining me, I might kick out. And he will be like, ‘Bruh, I just hit the rock bottom on you; you’re down.’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m still kicking out.’ So it used to be funny.”
You can watch the entire “Drink Champs” interview with Quavo and Takeoff down below: