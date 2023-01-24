Rich Forever Music is back and better than ever. The label’s founder, Rich The Kid, and his two cohorts, Famous Dex and Jay Critch, have reunited for their brand new drop titled “Where’s Dexter.” The accompanying clip sees the trio picking up right where they left off as they take over the streets of New York City together for a day. On the song, Dex handles the first verse with his bars about his journey in the rap game:

“She wanna hang with Rich Forever, she’s texting her friends like, where’s Dexter?/ I’m f**king this b**ch, but her n***a jealous, she look at my wrist, that’s a Richard Millie/ Remember them days, was broke, was sleep on the floor, huh, ain’t doing it no more, baby got good brain, where is your throat?/ I got money, yeah, this s**t on the floor, yeah, huh, rock out at shows, I’ll do it with my clothes off/ I catch me a opp and I’m taking his nose off”

Fans were quick to express how glad they were to see the rappers back together. “This a dream come true seeing these three drop together again,” one user commented on YouTube. “They’re even trending. This how you know the world’s been waiting for the return of Rich Forever.”

Rich The Kid is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming Life’s A Gamble project. Throughout 2022, he could be heard dishing out guest verses on several tracks like “Crypto” by Takeoff, “Holy Trinity” by Arizona Zervas, “Ballin (Kevin Durant)” by Reazy Renegade featuring K Camp, “Top Boy (Remix)” by Deej, and more.

Be sure to press play on Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch’s brand new “Where’s Dexter” music video down below.