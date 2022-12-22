Earlier this month, Jay Critch closed out his year with his final drop, “Cheating (Freestyle).” Today (Dec. 22), the New York native returned with the accompanying music video directed by Rich Porter, which gives fans a glimpse into Critch’s high-rolling lifestyle in his home city. On the track, he raps over an instrumental courtesy of Chulo and Rambow:

“How I’m scoring, they thinking I’m cheating, I cut her off ’cause she keep thinking I’m cheating/ I bring the strap for no reason, I been locked in the stu’, I’ve been locked in the precinct/ I been locked in the bookings, all of that flexing move crazy, we book it/ In the trap, you a rookie”

The “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily kept fans satisfied with plenty of offerings like “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted,” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

In a recent interview, the 24-year-old rapper delved into what makes New York rap special. “What defines New York rap is talking about the real stuff, and making it sound swaggy, and making it sound good even when we are talking about the craziest s**t, and we talking about the real stuff that goes on out here. But just doing it in style — that’s New York rap to me,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new “Cheating (Freestyle)” down below.