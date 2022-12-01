Throughout 2022, Jay Critch has been treating his fans with a consistent stream of loose tracks, including cuts like “Anyday,” “Close To Me / Active,” “Sade,” “At My Worst,” and, most recently, “Lefty” featuring Rich The Kid. Earlier this week, the New York native returned with his latest drop, a dance-ready offering titled “Up All Night.” In the new D. Padmore-directed visual, he heads to Trinidad and Tobago to party with his friends as he paints the scene with his lyrics:

“Double cup on ice, off these perkies, I’mma be up all night (I’mma be up all night off the percs), know the streets not nice, think twice ‘fore you play with your life/ I been feelin’ paranoid, got me runnin’ red lights (Runnin’ red lights), back when I was doing wrong I was movin’ so right (So right)/ Now I’m livin’ so fast, still prayin’ at night, don’t get caught up in the hype, we gon’ spray it on sight (Boom, boom) and these n***as ain’t gang, don’t belong here/ I’ve been on the roads every month, been a long year”

The “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily kept fans satisfied with plenty of offerings like “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted,” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

In related news, Critch wrapped up his “Talk Money Tour” back in September. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Rose Gold” by Yung Lano, “Identify Yourself” by Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug, and more.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new “Up All Night” music video down below.