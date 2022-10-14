Russ has been blessing his fans with consistency through his weekly releases and doesn’t show any signs of stopping anytime soon. Today (Oct. 14), he returns to share “BET,” which closely follows other recent loose drops like “Last Night,” “That Was Me,” “Paddington Freestyle,” “Are You Entertained” featuring Ed Sheeran, and “Yes Sir.” On the new song, Russ drops some bars about elevation:

I know exactly how all of this goes, too real for the cameras, I don’t like to pose/ When I go out, a few weeks on the road, one million, two million, three million, four/ Think that I’m stoppin’? You got me confused a ‘lil bit, who are you to say s**t to me? (Quiet)/ You seen that slope, it gets slippery (You seen it), y’all type of rich isn’t rich to me (At all), elevatin’ daily, baby/ I ain’t scared of heights no more, God be sayin’, Russ, I got it, you don’t gotta fight no morе

Back in April, Russ unveiled his latest body of work If Not Now, When?, which came with four new cuts for the fans to enjoy. That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more. Since then, he has dropped some charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani and “Ugly” with Lil Baby.

Outside of his own work, Russ can also be heard on plenty of recent collaborations, including Bugus’ “Rain Dance,” Danger Mouse & Black Thought’s “Because,” Logic’s “Therapy Music,” Kaden M’s “Psycho, Pt. 2 (Remix),” Rexx Life Raj’s “Settled,” Tink’s “News,” and Asake’s “Reason.”

Be sure to press play on Russ’ brand new “BET” track down below.