Russ remains one of hip hop’s most consistent stars by continuing to deliver new music on a weekly basis. Today (Sept. 30), he unveils “Last Night (Slow),” a self-produced offering that — as the title makes clear — is a slowed down version of its immediate predecessor “Last Night.” As such, the acoustic vibe shows Russ coming to the realization that a relationship had reached an unexpected end:

“When you were layin’ on my chest, I didn’t know, when that screen went black, and credits rolled, did you know, the sun was on its way, did you know, I wish you told me, I didn’t know that last night, was our last night together, did you? I didn’t know today was the day, I was gonna say goodbye to you, do you know that I love you, know that I want you to stay? I didn’t know today was the day, I was gonna say goodbye to you, yeah yeah, you left me stranded, don’t know what to do with what I’m handed, don’t know where to go and where I’m landin’, if I’m landin’, did you plan this?”

Much like 2021, this year has become one of Russ’ most prolific from a musical standpoint. The Atlanta artist-producer has managed to churn out more tunes than many of his peers, creating top-tier singles like “Remember,” “HANDSOMER,” “Real,” “WHAT ARE YALL,” “Yes Sir,” “Paddington Freestyle,” “Are You Entertained” with Ed Sheeran, and “That Was Me.” In addition, this past April spawned the four-track EP If Not Now, When? Outside of his own work, Russ can also be heard on relatively recent cuts from his peers, including Bugus’ “Rain Dance,” Danger Mouse & Black Thought’s “Because,” Logic’s “Therapy Music,” Kaden M’s “Psycho, Pt. 2 (Remix),” Rexx Life Raj’s “Settled,” Tink’s “News,” and Asake’s “Reason.” Press play on “Last Night (Slow)” below.