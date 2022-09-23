Russ has been blessing his fans with weekly releases and hasn’t missed a beat yet. Today (Sept. 23), he returned to share “Last Night,” which closely follows other recent loose drops like “That Was Me,” “Paddington Freestyle,” “Are You Entertained” featuring Ed Sheeran, and “Yes Sir.” On the new song, Russ reminisces about a few of the last moments he had with a lover:

I didn’t know that last night was our last night together, did you? I didn’t know today was the day I was gonna say goodbye to you/ Do you know that I love you, know that I want you to stay? I didn’t know today was the day I was gonna say goodbye to you/ When you were layin on my chest I didn’t know (did you, did you?) When that screen went black and credits rolled (did you, did you?)/ Did you know, the sun was on it’s way? Did you know? I wish you told me (I wish you told me)

Back in April, Russ unveiled his latest body of work If Not Now, When?, which came with four new cuts for the fans to enjoy. That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more.

In the meantime, Russ has dropped off a plethora of loose singles, including charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani, “Ugly” with Lil Baby, “Seduce” with Capella Grey, and “Handsomer” with Ktlyn.

Be sure to press play on Russ’ brand new “Last Night” track down below.