Russ is back again with the weekly releases and today (Sept. 9) he returns to share “That Was Me.” The new offering closely follows other recent loose drops like “Paddington Freestyle,” “Are You Entertained” featuring Ed Sheeran, and “Yes Sir.” On “That Was Me,” Russ spits some bars about taking credit for all the hard work he has put in over the years:

You know that was me, stayin’ up, puttin’ work in, makin’ sure my family was good, we were hurtin’/ Dad lost his job, bank tried to take the house, mom lost her mind, I was tryin’ to make it out/ You know that was me who came through when it mattered, you know that was me turnin’ loss into laughter/ Divvy up the cash, makin’ sure we all eat, bring us all together, makin’ sure we all speak

Wasn’t gettin’ sleep, I was focused on the prize, heavy smokin’ weed, drinkin’ liquor every night/ The girl I was in love with wasn’t just for me, I tried to show her things she didn’t wanna see/ My parents were embarrassed, hated seein’ them like that, they carried me this far, it’s time I put ’em on my back

Back in April, Russ unveiled his latest body of work If Not Now, When?, which came with four new cuts for the fans to enjoy. That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more.

In the meantime, Russ has dropped off a plethora of singles, including charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani, “Ugly” with Lil Baby, “Seduce” with Capella Grey, and “Handsomer” with Ktlyn.

Be sure to press play on “That Was Me” by Russ down below.