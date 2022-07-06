Earlier this week, Russ shared the music video for his latest single “Yes Sir,” which follows him through his travels across Europe as he hits stops in England, Paris, and more. Today (July 6), the Atlanta-raised artist swiftly circles back to provide another offering for fans to enjoy, this time with his new “Paddington Freestyle” video. The freshly released clip is shot by frequent collaborator, House Of Muelz, and sees Russ riding through a peaceful neighborhood as he raps over a self-produced beat:

Everything sounding stale it’s time to freshen up (For real) y’all got skill, but I can tell y’all not obsessed enough/ I don’t flex enough, add to cart, spent 300K on art, my catalogue’s a money tree, tell Sotheby’s this just the start/ I got too pure of a heart, that’s why I’m good on y’all, I’m playin’ ’til my hair is fallin’ out like watching Drew Gooden ball, Zero to ninety in a flash, tore my calf

Back in April, Russ unveiled his latest body of work If Not Now, When?, which came with four new cuts for the fans to enjoy. That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more.

In the meantime, Russ has dropped off a plethora of singles, including charting hits like “Take You Back” with Kehlani, “Ugly” with Lil Baby, “Seduce” with Capella Grey, and “Handsomer” with Ktlyn. He also recently headed out on his “The Journey Is Everything” world tour with BIA, Bugus, and Ktlyn (on select dates).

Be sure to press play on Russ’ new music video for “Paddington Freestyle” down below.