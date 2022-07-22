So far this month, Russ has dropped off a few loose singles like “Yes Sir” and “Paddington Freestyle” to hold fans over until his next project. Today (July 22), he returns to keep his momentum going, this time by unveiling his official collaboration with Ed Sheeran titled “Are You Entertained.” In the accompanying video, Russ and Sheeran honor the late Jamal Edwards by making his vision come to life as Russ’ inspirational lyrics play:

The god in me, that’s what I’m constantly summoning, I love the climb, I don’t care where the summit is/ Funny when pеople be sayin’ I peakеd (Ha), retired my parents, they live at the beach

Russ also took a moment to share how the collaboration with Sheeran came about. “I’m so grateful for this moment,” he wrote on Instagram. “I walked up to Ed at a restaurant (Carbone) and assumed he didn’t know who I was. Just wanted to introduce myself and say what’s up. Next thing I know I’m eating pasta and drinking wine at his table talkin ’bout everything. Fast forward and we had this song and we wanted to shoot a video to it so he introduced me to Jamal Edwards, a brilliant visionary and special soul who wrote the treatment for the video.”

Back in April, Russ unveiled his latest body of work If Not Now, When?, which came with four new cuts for the fans to enjoy. That project was a follow-up to December’s Chomp 2, the sequel to the well-received 2020 EP of the same name. The first Chomp came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jay Electronica, Hit-Boy, and more.

Be sure to press play on Russ’ brand new music video for “Are You Entertained” featuring Ed Sheeran down below.