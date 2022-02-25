By Regina Cho
  /  02.25.2022

Today (Feb. 25) Rexx Life Raj has made his return with a brand new single “Balance.” The sentimental track is paired with a visual that pays homage to his mother. Throughout the vulnerable video, he clings to a children’s book called A Mother’s Love, an irreplaceable memento. On the track, the Bay Area artist brings listeners through a reflective journey through his thoughts:

I wish you well, had to let you go I guess this is a farewell/ We been on the up, feels like a stairwell, lookin down on the city this shit a fairytale/ You did me wrong, I remember very well, it comes back around that shit a carousel/ Hop on a beat then I parasail, hop up on a flight and took it everywhere

“Balance was a concept I’d had in my mind for a while because it was something I had been dealing with,” Raj shares about the song. “Trying to juggle being a caretaker, music, businesses, and relationships were weighing heavy on me. I wrote it as an affirmation to myself and hopefully the listener.”

Prior to this release, Rexx Life Raj was consistently dropping off weekly releases until his full project makes landfall. First up was “Lockheed Martin,” followed by cuts like “HIM,” “Alpharetta,” “Red Lobster Biscuits,” “Kimbo Slice,” and “Calling” featuring Terrace Martin.

In terms of visuals, Raj has shared videos for cuts like “Bad Bad Bad” and “Bounty.” The latter song is the outro track from his California Poppy 2 project, which made its debut back in November. The eight-track body of work included features from Kojey Radical and Juvenile. The first installment of California Poppy came out in 2018 and boasted assists from Will Fraker, and the legendary E-40. In 2019, Rexx Life Raj continued his Father Figure series with its third addition Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Balance” by Rexx Life Raj down below.

